MSU administration, students plan events to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, MSU has events planned to bring students together.

MSU officials said the pandemic has made scheduling events different than in past years, but they hope students will still come out and celebrate.

“It’s not just Mexican culture. There is more and it’s just all beautiful. It’s very colorful,” Latinx S.T.A.N.D. Council member Andrea Javier said.

Andrea Javier is one of several MSU students planning campus events for Hispanic Heritage Month. Javier is in the Latinx S.T.A.N.D. (Students Taking Action in the Name of Diversity) Council which is a part of the Mosaic Cross Cultural Center: an advocacy center that supports and provides multicultural opportunities for students.

“There’s a lot of students here that are Hispanic that attend MSU. And so we’re striving to be that Hispanic serving institution,” Mosaic Cross Cultural Center assistant director Ruby Garrett said. “So a better way to do that is by increasing involvement in the Hispanic students and having other students learn what that culture is just like any culture.”

The Mosaic Cross Cultural Center, the Latinx S.T.A.N.D. Council and the Mosaic Peer Educators are just a few organizations putting together events like Netflix parties, voter registration drives and holding critical conversations about Hispanic culture.

A student-curated art exhibition is also on display in the Fain Fine Arts Center.

“I feel like knowing and allowing and providing gives these people some type of empowerment that I don’t think the school realizes they can give,” Javier said.

While these events can empower and enlighten students, the goal is to have students hold on to the knowledge they gain from this month and pass it on.

“I don’t want them to just be interactive for the moment of the event. I want them to continue being interactive as the semester goes, as their college career here goes,” Javier said. “I believe that we just want to be here for them. Let them know that in whatever it is we can help them, the best way we know how, we’re here.”

While the pandemic has made planning difficult, Javier and Garrett say they hope students come and enjoy these events.

Here are the full list of events.