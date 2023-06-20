WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An alumna of Midwestern State University has been named the lone finalist to become the university’s 13th president.

According to a press release, the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents named Sacia “Stacy” Haynie, Ph. D, as the sole finalist to become the next president of MSU Texas.

Haynie, originally from Henrietta, was unanimously selected on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, after a nationwide search to find the university’s 13th president following the departure of Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek after a short tenure with MSU Texas.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be named the sole finalist for the presidency of Midwestern State University,” Haynie said. “MSU Texas and the Wichita Falls community have always held a special place in my heart, and I am ecstatic to have the opportunity to lead my alma mater into the next chapter in its history.”

Haynie is now set to return to her alma mater in Wichita Falls after spending 33 years at Louisiana State University.

While at LSU, Haynie served as Executive Vice President and Provost and Chief Academic Officer; Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences; Vice Provost for Academics and Planning; Associate and Interim Dean of the Graduate School and Department Chair, all while serving as the J.W. Annison Jr. Family Alumni Professor.

Haynie earned a pair of degrees from MSU Texas with a bachelor’s degree in theater, graduating summa cum laude in 1981, and also earned a master’s degree in political science in 1986. She received her doctorate in political science in 1990 from the University of North Texas

“My intellectual foundation was built at MSU Texas – which is a credit to the faculty and staff of this extraordinary university,” Haynie said. “I am excited to serve the MSU Texas community and to work tirelessly with the incredible faculty, staff, and students to provide that same foundation for others.”

According to the press release, a national search was conducted with the support of an 11-member search committee – consisting of MSU Texas, Wichita Falls, and TTU System constituents – to recruit and identify a pool of experienced higher education leaders for the position.

The search committee included representation from current and former regents, faculty, students, deans, staff, donors, alumni and community members who reviewed nominations and applications and interviewed candidates before recommending semi-finalists for TTU System Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., and the board’s consideration.

The board voted to name Haynie as the sole finalist after additional interviews and screenings were conducted and a recommendation was made by Mitchell.

As the sole finalist, Haynie is set to become the 13th president in the 101-year history of MSU Texas. State law requires 21 days must pass before final action can be taken on employment once a sole finalist has been named. Following the 21 days, an official appointment is made.

“Dr. Haynie’s deep passion for students and the overall student educational experience is second to none,” Mitchell said. “The depth and breadth of administrative leadership Dr. Haynie has accomplished throughout her career in higher education is inspirational – from the department level to upper-level administration. I am confident she is the perfect person to guide MSU Texas to continued greatness and accelerated momentum into the future.”

According to the press release, Haynie’s husband, Scott Haynie, was born and raised in Wichita Falls and earned a master’s degree from MSU Texas and a bachelor’s degree from UNT.

Together, Scott and Stacy Haynie established the Doyle and Leota Edwards Family Scholarship, which was created to support scholars of their alma mater in education with a preference for low-income students from Clay County.

