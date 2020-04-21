MSU and Vernon College talk budget, graduation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Colleges and universities are being proactive as COVID-19 could mean a lot of changes in the foreseeable future especially in regards to budgeting.

Presidents of both Midwestern State University and Vernon College said many changes are either in effect or are being considered.

Dr. Dusty Johnston, President of Vernon College said like many other universities across the country, much change has already been established for Vernon college, much of it to reduce cost.

“The simplest way to reduce cost is to not fill positions, it is not our goal to reduce positions or for people to lose their jobs,” Johnston said

This is keeping in mind some financial changes Johnston predicts.

“We are looking at tuition revenue being at least 15% below what is normal for us in the fall semester,” Johnston said.

MSU’s President Dr. Suzanne Shipley said she believes the biggest change in their budget will be the state support.

In regards to student support though, they are sending out refunds and more for students.

“The Cares Act has brought us financial help for our students and I was informed this morning the first $2.2 million was added to our account,” Shipley said.

So students can start applying soon.

As for graduation, Shipley said conversation is underway for something virtual but talks about some of the difficulties like seeing students lose opportunities.

“Seeing our senior athletes have their sports closed down, seeing a lot of students who were really looking forward to international studies,” Shipley said.

As well as international students having a hard time getting back.

As for Vernon, Johnston said they are trying to find the simplest way to recognize their graduates.

‘We may do it all through just really beefing up how we thank them in old fashion traditional mail,” Johnston said. “Send them a really nice folder with a lot of good information and tell them we are proud of them and tell them to keep on going.”

Both Shipley and Johnston said their goal is to continue to put students’ needs first, whether financially or otherwise.

Shipley encouraged students to look into FASFA forms for financial aid if their families have experienced new financial difficulties, also, the university is offering 25% off all core classes for the summer if that interests student.