WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s been 16 years since the Mother’s Day Ceramics and Pottery sale project started at Midwestern State with hope to grow their program.

“Not only was it a way for us to increase our budget, increase the money coming in so that we could do more and better things. It also made me realize that I could educate the public about clay and about ceramics. And so now 16 years later, I have regulars that come in. They come in and they collect special things they have been collecting for the past decade in a half,” professor of ceramics Steve Hilton said.

The sale offers a range of pottery and sculptures from colors to unique styles done by local artists.

“It’s done by myself, our continued education students, some of my students, I have a visiting artist program so a little bit of a lot. There might be 150 different artists that are represented here,” Hilton said.

For anyone wondering how long the process to make a ceramic takes, Hilton says it takes about a week.

“It takes about 45 seconds to throw it on the wheel and then I take it off and it dries for a bit I have to trim the foot on the bottom and then we fire it the first time so that takes 24 hours or so and then I take it out, we put the glaze on the blue color and another 24 hours firing later so from start to finish, in reality, real-time probably a week,” Hilton said.

Not only do buyers get to take home a handmade gift for Mother’s Day but it allows for MSU students to learn and continue their passion for art.

“It allows my students to make more than small pots. It allows us to make some of the larger vessels that you see here and it allows them to make unlimited things so our students have unlimited access to the studio, and to the clay, and to the glaze, and firing,” Hilton said.

The sale continues until Monday, May 8, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the ceramics studio of the Fain Fine Arts building.