MSU Art Museum to feature new “Color in Art, Color in Life” exhibition

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU Texas will feature “Color in Art, Color in Life: Prisms, Pigments, and Purpose” exhibition beginning October 24, 2020.

Through interdisciplinary partnerships and works from the permanent collection, this exhibition demonstrates the purposeful language of color as discovered through scientific methods and as it plays a role in the compositional design, meaning, and experience. Twenty-two MSU Texas faculty members contributed to the show.

“This new exhibition explores the broad theme of color in artworks from the WFMA permanent collection and in educational content contributed by River Bend Nature Center, the Museum of North Texas History, the Kell House Museum, MSU’s Moffett Library, and statements from 22 MSU Texas professors,” WFMA curator Danny Bills said. “With contributions from the fields of science, mathematics, film/theatre, language, exercise physiology, sociology, humanities, nursing, radiology, advertising/marketing, education, history, and art, viewers will instantly recognize how color touches every aspect of our lives.”

Through works by prominent American artists, such as Roy Lichtenstein, Roger Shimomura, and Helen Frankenthaler, the exhibition explores the ways artists use the visual element of color to refer to science, culture, politics, and emotion.

“Color is a fascinating topic relevant to everyday life,” WFMA Director Tracee Robertson said. “It’s something we use intuitively and purposefully, and this exhibition invites us to look at where our ideas and knowledge about color originate. Color is both mysterious and rational — it mixes predictably via the color wheel and conveys emotion and mood. It is a powerful symbol. It is our hope this exhibition offers opportunity to explore and acknowledge emotions experienced during the pandemic and to engage and rest in self-expression through the language of color.”

The exhibition will run through January 30, 2021. The WFMA is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and open 10-7 Thursdays, and from 1-5 p.m. on Saturdays, with exhibition tours by curator Danny Bills at 3 p.m. Saturday admission is free.