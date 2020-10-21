MSU athletes, coaches quarantined after at least one football player tests positive for COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The entire Midwestern State University football team and the coaching staff are under quarantine after at least one football player tested positive for COVID-19.

MSU’s Sports Information Director Trey Reed confirmed the information to KFDX Sports Director Tobin McDuff Wednesday morning.

An email sent to MSU staff members said the MSU football team and coaching staff have been put in a mandatory 14-day quarantine from the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District and are expected to return to the classroom November 2.

MSU’s spring football game has also been canceled.

Reed said most of MSU’s volleyball team is also under quarantine, but it’s unclear if any player on the team has tested positive for COVID-19.

Our newsroom has reached out to the public information office at MSU Texas for additional information.

