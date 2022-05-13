WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A team of engineers at Midwestern State University Texas is celebrating the completion of the first intercollegiate competition vehicle created by students ahead of the national competition.

The Formula SAE, or Society of Automotive Engineers, team at MSU hosted its 2022 vehicle unveiling at the Sikes Lake Center Garage Friday afternoon.

The Formula SAE team stands behind the vehicle they created.

Team members believe Formula SAE is a powerful tool for the university and student body to use to further their careers and personal development.

Trevon Antoine, the head of the Power and Drive Train subteam wants to see the program expand further in the community.

“This is going to be huge,” Antoine said. “I could see, in years to come, we’re going to have multiple cars lined up. We want to have car meets within the Wichita Falls community. Things that have not been done yet, we want to be the first to get them done, and that’s how big we want this program to be. We want it to be a Wichita Falls program as well as an MSU program.”

The team’s first race is set for next weekend in Michigan.

