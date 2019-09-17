MSU basketball coach honored at Carrie Underwood concert

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)— A hero can inspire others to do tremendous things, and a former Wichita Falls resident honored a hero, who has been an inspiration in her life while she attended Midwestern State University.

Skyler Warrick entered a contest to perform “The Champion” alongside country music singer Carrie Underwood for the “Cry Pretty Tour 360” during a stop in Salt Lake City. Warrick took the stage to tell other fans about MSU’s Women’s Basketball Head Coach Noel Johnson and it all started by sharing her touching story.

Johnson’s story began when she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and her courageous battle hasn’t stopped her from leaving an impact on the basketball court and in the community.

“So Carrie started this thing when she started her tour, that you could honor people who inspire you and consider a champion,” Warrick said. “I wrote them about Coach J and her battle with cancer and how inspirational she is to all of her players. Then a week before the show they reached out and told me I was selected and would be able to perform on stage to help honor Coach J.”

And by honoring Coach J, Warrick was able to share a huge moment about an inspirational person with others.