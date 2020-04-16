MSU Board of Regents approve delegation of authority to president amid COVID-19

In response to COVID-19, MSU president Suzanne Shipley is now the delegated authority, the MSU Board of Regents approved Wednesday.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In response to COVID-19, MSU President Suzanne Shipley is now the delegated authority, the MSU Board of Regents approved Wednesday.

This allows President Shipley, in consultation with Chairman Caven Crosnoe to make immediate decisions when necessary.

Officials said this is important because of regents usually meet every four months.

The board said decisions could mean modifying admissions standards or accepting alternate testing for international students.

Chairman Crosnoe will determine when the delegation of authority is no longer needed.

Essential operations at MSU are: