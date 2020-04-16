1  of  3
Breaking News
Fifth COVID-19 case confirmed in Young County First COVID-19 death in Wichita County UPDATE: Missing 14-year-old boy found, according to family members
1  of  2
Live Now:
White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing KFDX 3 News at 10 p.m.
1  of  16
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

MSU Board of Regents approve delegation of authority to president amid COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In response to COVID-19, MSU president Suzanne Shipley is now the delegated authority, the MSU Board of Regents approved Wednesday.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In response to COVID-19, MSU President Suzanne Shipley is now the delegated authority, the MSU Board of Regents approved Wednesday.

This allows President Shipley, in consultation with Chairman Caven Crosnoe to make immediate decisions when necessary.

Officials said this is important because of regents usually meet every four months.

The board said decisions could mean modifying admissions standards or accepting alternate testing for international students.

Chairman Crosnoe will determine when the delegation of authority is no longer needed.

Essential operations at MSU are:

  • Business office
  • Cabinet members and support staff
  • Deans and Directors and staff
  • Dining
  • Distance Education
  • Enrollment Management
  • Facilities
  • Human Resources
  • Information technology
  • Mail service
  • Mustangs Pantry
  • Payroll
  • Purchasing/ Contract Management
  • Residence Life and Housing
  • University Library
  • University Police
  • Vinson Health Center
  • Webmaster

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News