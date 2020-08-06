MSU Board of Regents takes steps to join Texas Tech University system

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As discussion continues about Midwestern State University potentially joining the Texas Tech University System, the MSU Texas Board of Regents approved a memorandum of understanding Thursday at the quarterly meeting.

If TTU officials authorize the joint signing, this will allow leadership to begin the process of working with local state legislators to introduce legislation seeking approval for MSU Texas to become a member of the system.

The MOU would go into effect if the 87th Texas Legislature approves the legislation when it convenes in January 2021.

The conversation comes after MSU Texas President Suzanne Shipley announced the initial invitation to join the system in February 2020.

Following the announcement, numerous campus conversations between students, faculty and staff members to discuss how this would impact the MSU community.

“Since our first steps in considering this alliance, members of the MSU community have been welcomed into conversations and deliberations with the Texas Tech University System that proved helpful and enlightening,” Shipley stated in a press release. “From a shared response to COVID to reacting to reductions in our state budget support to reaching out to officials in Washington regarding major policy changes and our international students’ need for visas, the TTU System has generously and effectively offered support and guidance. We are grateful for their assistance to this date and believe that by combining our talents and interests MSU will move toward a strong future.”

Read the full press release below.