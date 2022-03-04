WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the first time since the pandemic began, Midwestern State University staff and students came together to host the 2022 Community Health Fair.

Those who visited were able to receive free health screening and educational demonstrations in health practices, among several other free services.

Assistant professor for respiratory care Dr. Jessica Fino said it’s important to get the facts out to the public when it comes to health and wellness.

“We get the correct information out there,” Fino said. “Just like anything, as time goes on, things progress, and they change. So we want to make sure that we are providing information that’s not only for health, but that it’s up to date and current.”

Toiletries and nonperishable food were brought in for the Mustangs Pantry, and outdated eyeglasses were donated to the Lion’s Club.

MSU also offers several other free or discounted services for the public to utilize.