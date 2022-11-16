WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Next week, MSU will light up for the holiday season once again, as officials prepare for the opening ceremony of the Fantasy of Lights.

It all starts Monday, November 21, 2022, at 5:30 p.m., with holiday music playing in the Hardin Tower and Santa Claus is also expected to make the trip from the North Pole for photos.

Then at 6 p.m., President Juliann Mazachek will flip the switch to illuminate the beloved tradition.

Food trucks will also be there and the MSU Texas department of music’s wind ensemble will present the Fantasy of Lights concert at 7 p.m. in Akin Auditorium.

After the ceremony, the displays will be turned on seven days a week, from dusk to 10 p.m. through the day after Christmas.

Admission to the Fantasy of Lights is free, but donations are welcomed and needed to maintain the displays.