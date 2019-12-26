MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights brings community joy for generations

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A tradition that lights the MSU campus up this time of year is still going strong on Christmas night.

MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights began with a small Christmas tree outside Mr. and Mrs. L.T. Burns home on 10th Street.

The display sees nearly 200,000 visitors a year, and many in Texoma got to experience just how this small act of Christmas cheer has turned into a Texoma staple for generations.

It’s been about 100 years in the making, and director of the Fantasy of Lights Dirk Welch said it all began at one small yard display.

“It all started with the Burns family on their lawn,” Welch said.

From a single Christmas tree to more than 40 lighted animated scenes and 20,000 lights, thousands of people get to see the twinkling lights and colorful displays with those they love the most.

“I’m out here with my grandmother and my brother, and I think it’s really fun because I get to actually spend time with my family,” Texoma visitor Addyson Ozment said.

Texoman cousins Misty Martin and Julie Armstrong have visited MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights for a while now.

“Since we were little girls,” Misty Martin said.

Now Martin passes the tradition on to her kids that she first inherited from her parents, and Armstrong gets to walk around and see her longtime favorite display of Raggedy Ann and Andy.

“Just so they can enjoy the Christmas time and see everything we’ve seen,” Martin said.

Not only is it passed down, but it’s also a way to reminisce and see how the display has grown over years of hard work and community support.

“It is dated many many decades from when it first began, so there are many people that I have the pleasure of meeting that were a part of it, getting to see it on the Burns lawn and still come out and enjoy it today,” Welch said.

The lights don’t go dim on Christmas night either, and folks never know who is going to see the magical display for the first time.

“We know that there are lots of families that have individuals coming in to visit, so we’ve opened it the Monday of Thanksgiving to really try to help families that have those visiting and coming back so that they can enjoy it,” Welch said.

It’s a fantasy people don’t have to just imagine. Lights and scenes on display people can only find in Wichita Falls.

The Fantasy of Lights will be on display through Saturday with lights shining bright beginning at 6 p.m.

The display relies solely on donations to keep it up and running, and people can make these contributions in front of it on Taft Boulevard or click here for their website.