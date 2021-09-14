MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights depends on community donations to continue delighting families in Texoma

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A mainstay of the holiday season in Wichita Falls is set for its 48th year of bringing delight to the community, but it’s the generous donations of that community that make it happen year after year.

Eventually cooler weather will make its home in Texoma, and the familiar faces of the MSU-Burns Fantasy Of Lights will begin to appear on the lawn of the Hardin Administration Building at Midwestern State University on Taft Boulevard.

The Fantasy Of Lights is a holiday tradition that began more than four decades ago when Mr. and Mrs. L. T. Burns would showcase an always increasing number of holiday-themed displays at their family home on Clarinda Avenue.

Today, children and families enjoy nearly two dozen of the original displays along with two dozen more that have been added since 1974.

That year, MSU Texas took ownership of this beloved tradition, and true to the wishes of Mr. and Mrs. Burns, it remains open to the public at no charge.

All expenses related to the MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights are paid for with private funds. Some donors choose to honor family members and friends with their gifts.

All donations are tax-deductible and allow this valuable community tradition to carry on for yet another holiday season.

With your help, Midwestern State University will once again turn on the lights for the children and families throughout North Texas, and in doing so afford all of us the joy of a lasting, inspiring tradition

The MSU-Burns Fantasy Of Lights begins Monday, November 22 and concludes Sunday, December 26.