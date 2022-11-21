WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’ve been in Wichita Falls long enough then you know there’s no brighter sign that the holidays are near than the MSU Burns Fantasy of Lights!

“It all began in 1974 as the MSU Burns Fantasy of Lights, so we’re embarking on our 49th season but it began long, long time before that by the Burns family and their collection grew and we are the recipients of it,” MSU Burns Fantasy of Lights Coordinator Dirk Welch said.

For years now, the Hardin Administration Building’s front lawn at MSU has been brought to life with more than 40 animated scenes, more than 20,000 lights, and the countless amount of people that come out to see the holiday tradition year after year.

Welch said it takes a lot of work to keep this holiday magic going.

“It is a 12-month process but as we hit the finish line tonight, you know it’s a combination of hours and hours of a lot of dedicated people’s time,” Welch said.

Aside from the lights and scenes, there’s food and good music too! All the things to make your holiday complete! And, when you stop and think of how this all started, it’s pretty neat to see how popular it is.

“It really goes back to that origin of the Burns family. Their very first Christmas together they celebrated with a single blue bulb on the Christmas Tree on their front porch. So as folks come out this season and for future generations, they’ll see a single blue bulb in several trees sprinkled throughout and were doing that to pay tribute to that beginning,” Welch said.

A sight the Burns’ would be proud of and a tradition you just have to see for yourself this holiday season.

You can see the displays from dusk to 10 p.m. every day through December 26. Admission is free but donations are greatly appreciated.

For more information, click here