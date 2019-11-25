MSU Burns Fantasy of Lights opening ceremony

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 45th opening ceremony of one of Texoma’s most beloved holiday traditions will be Monday evening.

The MSU-burns fantasy of lights will add “a frozen Christmas” to the more than 40 other displays on the lawn of MSU.

Carillon music will begin at 5:30 p.m., and the Ben Franklin Elementary Choir will carol at 6:30 p.m. followed by the MSU wind ensemble and junior high band concert in the Akin Auditorium.

There will be free hot chocolate with Santa Claus and food trucks south of Hardin Administration Building.