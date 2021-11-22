MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights returns for 48th year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights was ignited Monday night and is now open for the holiday season and many in attendance said it just wouldn’t be the holidays in Wichita Falls without it.

The Fantasy of Lights is a long-standing tradition that has created countless memories for thousands of visitors that come out annually to see the display.

MSU Interim President Dr. James Johnston said he’s glad MSU and the Fantasy of Lights team can put this together for the community and create memories in the lives of so many.

“So excited to have this back and to open it in person and with less restrictions. My first experience with this was as an undergrad student here at MSU, so to get to see it now and bring my own kids and grandkids back is such a great thing.” Johnston said.

There are 46 displays this year that can be seen every evening at or around dusk. You and your family can experience the fantasy of lights now through December 26 and admission is free.