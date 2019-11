WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — MSU Texas’ campus will be lit up as well with the MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights.

The Texoma tradition adds a new “Frozen” display this year, to the more than 40 other displays on the campus’ front lawn.

The Fantasy of Lights runs through December 28.

It’s estimated about 200,000 people visit the college annually to see the Fantasy of Lights.