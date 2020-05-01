MSU cancels delayed graduation, plans underway for virtual graduation in May

MSU students are also using their voices to expose the person who allegedly made comments of racism and hate, including one who used social media to alert other students.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State University President Suzanne Shipley announced that the university’s graduation ceremony, originally delayed until August, has been canceled, and that plans are underway for a virtual graduation in May.

“As we continue to receive information regarding how we safely return to our daily lives, it appears that a rapid rollout of gatherings of large groups is unlikely for our previously planned commencement ceremony on August 1,” Shipley said.

“Plans for a virtual celebration this May are in development,” Shipley said. “Additionally, we want to extend an invitation to our May 2020 graduates to participate in a separate December 2020 commencement ceremony.”

