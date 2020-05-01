MSU cancels delayed graduation, plans underway for virtual graduation in May

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State University President Suzanne Shipley announced that the university’s graduation ceremony, originally delayed until August, has been canceled, and that plans are underway for a virtual graduation in May.
“As we continue to receive information regarding how we safely return to our daily lives, it appears that a rapid rollout of gatherings of large groups is unlikely for our previously planned commencement ceremony on August 1,” Shipley said.
“Plans for a virtual celebration this May are in development,” Shipley said. “Additionally, we want to extend an invitation to our May 2020 graduates to participate in a separate December 2020 commencement ceremony.”