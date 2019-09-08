MSU Caribbean Students Organization launches Caribfest

Caribfest festivities including a pageant and parade officially begin September 19 and run through the 21st.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Wichitans will soon get a taste of the Caribbean in their own backyards.

The 22nd annual Caribfest is around the corner and Saturday evening the Midwestern State University Caribbean Students Organization launched the upcoming event with a gathering at the Sikes Lake Center.

This year’s theme is “Together As One.”

Caribfest festivities including a pageant and parade officially begin Sept. 19 and run through the 21st.

Funds raised will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Associaton and Booker T Washington Elementary.

Organizers are encouraging anyone to come out and be a part of the fun.

“We wanna have inclusion and diversity, we wanna share our culture with Wichita Falls,” Caribfest chair Tehyra Noel said. “We came here for school, but we wanna be more than just academics, we want it to be an experience and that is what Caribfest is.”

“If you’ve ever wanted to come to the Caribbean, if you’ve ever wanted to experience a real-life carnival, the sights, the sounds, the feathers, the sequins, then here is your chance without getting a plane ticket, without getting a cruise, without having to worry about accommodations or anything else,” Caribbean Students Organization President Jernelle Jnobaptiste said.

You can find the schedule of events here.