WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — MSU Mustangs from all over are in town to celebrate 100 years of the university, and all of the faculty and alumni in attendance are so proud to be celebrating the big 100.

What started out as the Wichita Falls Junior College back in 1922 has grown into the prestigious Midwestern State University, a university that has been a staple in the Texoma community. These 100 years of history are something interim president Dr. James Johnston said calls for celebration.

“It’s so exciting; we’ve talked about this planned for months,” Johnston said. “Having earned two of my degrees here, so I’ve been here as a student, a faculty, an administrator and then getting to celebrate this milestone for MSU is such an incredible experience.”

Johnston said the Centennial Celebration is a time for young and old Mustangs to take a trip down memory lane and see how far the university has come and also how far they still can go.

“We’re so proud,” Johnston said. “We have so many of our students that are first generation. We are recognized for our social mobility to truly change the lives of the students that graduate from MSU.”

Alumni, like Diann Taylor, a two-time MSU graduate, said there’s a great spirit about MSU, and it’s something she’s thankful she got to experience.

“During my time at MSU, I had a lot of support from the professors there,” Taylor said. “They guided me, they gave me support, and I’m just so happy to be back a part of MSU at this time.”

Taylor said the education she got at MSU is what sparked her interest to pursue her own dreams of being an educator.

“It provided a wonderful education for me, and it helped me rebound on my career into education,” Taylor said.

Now that the university has had time to reflect on its history, Johnston said he knows the future looks bright.

“Just getting to put our mark and advance the institution and then see where we go from here,” Johnston said.

“I can definitely see the university being here for 100 more years,” current student Jaye Surles said.

Paying tribute to the past, celebrating the present and envisioning the future of MSU Texas is what the Centennial Celebration was all about.

The Kick-off celebration was just the start of the festivities, you can find the link to the rest of MSU’s Centennial Celebrations here.