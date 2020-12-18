MSU choral spreads cheer with virtual holiday card

With the real scrooge of this holiday season being a tiny and silent enemy, a collaboration between departments in MSU’s Fain College of Fine Arts this season may bring a big and melodious boost to many, spreading love as Christmas approaches.

WICHITA FALLS (KFD/KJTL) — With the real scrooge of this holiday season being a tiny and silent enemy, a collaboration between departments in MSU’s Fain College of Fine Arts this season may bring a big and melodious boost to many, spreading love as Christmas approaches.

We wish you were here, that’s what those in the Fain College of Fine Arts want Texomans to know about this project that came to fruition as a result of the odd year everyone has had to endure and deal with.

“[It] chopped down our rehearsal time, instead of rehearsing for an hour or two hours like we would do in some of our choirs, we would only rehearse for 30 minutes,” Director of Choral Activities Thomas Wininger said. “We would have to rehearse in the entire hall instead of our choir room so that we had room for everyone to safely sing together.”

Social distancing, mandatory masks, shutdowns and more were not going to stop Wininger from bringing a note of hope and cheer in his first semester as the director of MSU chorale activities.

“We were steering down a pretty unorthodox choir semester and I was trying to figure out what we could do to support the community and the people who support us,” Wininger said.

Wininger collaborated with Associate Professor of Mass Communication Jonathon Quam who said he used this as a teaching experience for the students he worked with to show them how to use a lone wolf approach to produce and film the project.

“People are still producing, we still have to create, we still have to get messages out to the community and my goal is to help a student become more self-reliant as an independent producer,” Quam said. “We ask a lot of the choir students and there was a lot of standing, a lot of arranging, a lot of how can we get this group together and produce this safely.”

Students like Steven Singleton II said being a part of this project ignited a change in his peers and himself.

“It’s definitely been a great spiritual encouragement to do this project,” Singleton said.

Wininger, Quam and Singleton hope this not only sets the stage for future projects but serves as a positive way for community members to end a COVID stricken year.

If you have yet to see the video, follow this link.