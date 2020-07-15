MSU colleges adjust classrooms, labs for students’ return for Fall 2020 semester

As MSU prepares to reopen for the Fall 2020 semester, colleges on campus are working out the kinks.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As Midwestern State University prepares to reopen for the Fall 2020 semester, colleges on campus are working out the kinks.

Officials with the McCoy College of Science, Math and Engineering are separating chairs in their lecture halls with marked spots where students shouldn’t sit.

University officials are following a new policy called the ‘Three Ws’ which means wear your mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.

With McCoy College being a very hands-on place of study and equipment that can’t go home, Dean Marcy Brown Marsden said there are some things that just can’t be converted to an online format.

“We know that we can make plans while no one’s here on campus; when we have people come to campus, there’s going to be adjustments to make,” Marsden said. “We want to make sure that they know that’s not an adjustment that we were trying to spring something on them or trying to landscape, but it sometimes happens when we lay out these ideas and then see how they go out and practice, sometimes we have to change things.”

With labs, the college will figure out the best way to make sure students are keeping distance.

