MSU cycling team recognized for continued success by commissioners court

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — They are synonymous: Wichita Falls and cycling, most notably with the Hotter ‘N Hell Hundred. But outside of Hotter ‘N Hell, one team based in Wichita Falls continues to receive all kinds of accolades.

In colleges across the country, usually, a team or organization will gain attention every so often, with a team advancing to a national title game here and there. And every once in a while, they may come away as a winner, being seen as the original underdog.

Though from a smaller Texas community, the MSU cycling team is anything but an underdog, continuing their winning streak, gaining national recognition and drawing international attention.

What do the United States, Serbia, the Caribbean, Bolivia and Slovakia have in common? Those making up the MSU cycling team.

The team in general and Zack Gregg, in particular, were presented with a proclamation by the Wichita County Commissioners Court, recognizing their recent accomplishments.

Originally from Virginia and now in the graduate exercise physiology program at MSU, Gregg won the collegiate individual cycling time trial in Augusta, Georgia.

“28:59. That was the first time I competed at collegiate nationals,” Gregg said.

Not only is Gregg a standout cyclist, but the entire team is also.

Under current coach Charlie Zamastil, the MSU cycling team has won 13 straight national conference championships.

To date, the MSU cycling team has won 41 individual national championships, which may be surprising to some.

“It’s no surprise to me considering the level of students that come in,” Zamastil said.



The coach said there’s no secret ingredient in the water here. Just…

“Dedication and they take pride in what they do,” Zamastil said. “When a person does well, that inspires the rest of them to step their game up as well.”



“It’s a great mix of international students, as well as local talent, and that’s really served us well over the years,” MSU cycling team member Sharome Burton, from the Caribbean, said.

If you’d like to see the MSU cycling team in action, they’ll be hosting a race on September 28th and 29th on the Wee-Chi-Tah mountain bike trail.