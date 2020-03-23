Breaking News
City of Wichita Falls to temporarily suspend water disconnections
MSU delays graduation, will remain online only to prevent spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State University will be delaying spring commencement until August 1, officials announced Monday.

Following the guidance of the CDC concerning mass gatherings and large events, spring commencement ceremonies will be postponed until August 1. Our team is working on a plan to allow our May and Summer I graduates an opportunity to participate in a traditional commencement ceremony.

Statement from Midwestern State University

This comes after MSU made the decision to continue classes in an online only format for the remainder of the spring semester and the first summer term.

The statement also includes information regarding changes to housing, updated library hours, updated dining policies and the cancellation of all events with 10 or more people until at least May 16, 2020.

As of 5:00 p.m. Monday, March 23, there are still no reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on the campus of MSU.

Click here for the full statement from MSU.

