WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Summer camps are in full swing and if your child is a gamer, there’s one action-packed E-Sports Summer camp, you’ll want to sign them up for.

“When I was coming up, a place like this would’ve never existed, and so it’s really nice to see the kids have opportunities that didn’t exist for me and people my age,” MSU Texas E-Sports and Gaming Coordinator Zachary Zoet said.

The Downtown YMCA’s E-Sports Lounge is quite a sight to see. Premier PCs and gaming consoles line the walls, making it the great place to come and get your game on and the perfect place to hold an E-Sports summer camp.

“MSU Texas E-Sports is partnering with them for an E-Sports summer camp, and we’re really excited about that because we think it’s filling a niche in the area that kids haven’t really had because there’ cheerleading camps, football camps, there’s all kinds of camps,” Zoet said.

This is the first week of the camp. The next one is July 17th-21st. The kids don’t just sit and play games all day, they learn vital skills like online safety and social skills.

“I remember him sending me the curriculum, and it just being like a syllabus, like a college class if you will, and I’m like wow! these kids are really going to learn something,” Membership and E-sports coordinator for the Downtown YMCA Greg Scarborough said

“Every parent does their very best to try and stay on top of what their kids consume, but it seems like sometimes the culture just moves faster than parents can, and so us trying to get to the kids and give them the specific tools of ‘Hey, you don’t need to accept friend requests from people that you don’t know’,” Zoet said.

They’ll learn across all different platforms and different types of games.

“They’ll meet 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday through Friday, and we’re gonna cover “Super Smash Brothers Ultimate” and the mobile game, “Pokemon Unite,” Scarborough said.

Plus, the classics like “Fortnite” and “Minecraft” are a part of it, too. All the elements for a good time.

“My favorite part is some of these kids are skilled,” Scarborough said.” Like, I never expect seven-year-olds, eight-year-olds to have the skills that they do today.”

For information on how to get signed up for the camp, click here. The lounge is also open to anyone with a YMCA membership, so be sure to check it out. The e-sports lounge can also be booked for birthday parties.