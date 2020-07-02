MSU employee tests positive for COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On Thursday officials with Midwestern State University confirmed an MSU Texas employee has contracted COVID-19.

Officials said the employee is self-isolating at home and has had limited time on campus with no direct contact with students or the public.

Individuals who have had close contact with the employee will be contacted and monitored by health officials.

Based on the assessment, there has been minimal exposure to the MSU Texas community as the university is operating under restricted guidelines.

CDC protocols are being followed, as well as the safety protocols adopted by the university to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.