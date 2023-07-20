WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — College programs have a purpose of preparing students for their professional life after university, and the Midwestern State University Esports Gaming Program is no different.

“A lot of people when they’re starting out with gaming, it’s all about the spectacle of it, the fun of it,” Zachary Zoet, Esports & Gaming coordinator at MSU Texas, said. “But it can be a real outlet for students demonstrating mastery, commitment, challenging themselves and learning if I really apply myself to something, I can do that.”

Similar to the University Interscholastic League but not quite as big as the National Collegiate Athletics Associate, the NACE (National Association of Collegiate Esports) is a nonprofit organization that allows for over 200 collegiate schools to compete in esports competitions for games such as “Fortnite”, “League of Legends”, “Rocket League”, “Call of Duty”, and “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate”.

The process from tryouts to training to competition is similar to that of a typical athletic sport.

“It’s sorta like exactly how you would expect a traditional sport to practice on certain days and times of the week and come in and train and practice, and they have things that they have to work on and stuff,” MSU student esport gamer Jarette Greene said. “It’s essentially that same thing, just instead of regular sports, it’s videogames.”

For students like Jarette Greene, this program allowed him to find a place of familiarity as an international student here at Midwestern State.

“I’ve always been a competitive person, but I was never really good at traditional sports, but I was always a competitive person,” Greene said. “Where I’m from, there isn’t an esports team, but having the ability to compete in videogames like that was the biggest deal for me.

“He’s an international student, and having a community that you can walk into that shares an interest with you, that breaks down that first barrier, cause you know there’s a common connection,” Zoet said.

There are many different aspects to esports, such as managing and marketing skills. Just as important is the community component that allows students like MSU esport gamer Joseph Hernandez to build connections and friendships in a new environment.

“I’ve always been someone that’s inside all the time, not very social, but it’s given me an opportunity to do just that, which is socialize and talk to people,” Hernandez said.

There’s also a financial component that benefits varsity players like Joseph, and his family, by allowing him to afford to attend university and will further open doors for him when he graduates.

“Really thankful for the organization because it will allow me to exceed my expectations because I’ve always been a passionate player,” Hernandez said. “I’ve always been like, you know, I wanna go on the big stages and do the things, and I think this program will allow me to do just that.”

For esports, just like with most team sports, all it takes to become better is hard work and aligning yourself with team goals and values.

“Being good at a videogame stems down to how many hours you really put into it and grind it for a while,” Greene said.

Hernandez added, “There’s nothing to lose. I mean, sure, people might look down on it, but those people aren’t getting the benefits that you are.”