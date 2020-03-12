MSU extends spring break, will transition to online only classes amid coronavirus concern

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Midwestern State University announced Thursday that the university will transition to online only classes following an extended spring break in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

MSU will add two days to it’s spring break, extending the holiday for students until Tuesday, March 24.

On Wednesday, March 25, MSU will add its name to a growing list of colleges and universities around the nation to take this preventative measure in response to the COVID-19 threat.

MSU Texas will extend Spring Break for students through Tuesday, Mar. 24, to continue preparations against the threat of the coronavirus.



Classes will transition from in-person instruction to online platforms beginning Wednesday, Mar. 25.



Texas, Texas Tech, St. Edwards, Baylor, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma state are among the universities taking similar precautions.

MSU officials assure that this is a preventative measure out of an abundance of caution, and there are currently no presumed positive cases of COVID-19 at the university.

It is unknown at this time if and when standard in-person classes will resume.

You can read the full release from Midwestern State University here.

