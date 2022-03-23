WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls is more than 6,000 miles away from Ukraine, but what’s happening overseas could very well impact us here at home. That’s why faculty at MSU Texas decided to have a conversation on what’s going on with Russia and Ukraine.

“I was the one that got the ball rolling, and I asked some people that would have interest in that area to come in and give their perspective from their field of study, and the reason for that is because this is a huge thing – a turning point in history,” MSU Department of History Chair John Ashbrook said.

The crisis in Ukraine has been going on for just about a month now, and it’s something that has sparked conversation across the world, which is why MSU professors like Rebekah Dowd said it was time for a roundtable of their own.

“Students are asking questions about this,” Assistant Professor of Political Science Rebekah Dowd said. “Every time I meet in classrooms with them they say ‘Hey can you explain to me what’s happening in Ukraine.”

Professor Dowd, alongside MSU’s Director of Global Education Michael Mills and History Department Chair John Ashbrook, got to present their thoughts on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and take questions from the audience.

Ashbrook specializes in the politics of eastern Europe and said he wants to provide a realistic approach to the conflict.

“I want to emphasize the fact that Putin is a strategist, he’s not just some kind of a crazy dictator that’s interested in upsetting the balance of the world,” Ashbrook said.

Dowd and Mills said they want the community to understand the economic global impact, adding that a refugee crisis will put a financial strain on other foreign countries, and things like international travel will also be impacted.

“Having people realize that these aren’t just things happening on your TV screen, but as we’re more interconnected, both in business and everything – media – this does have an impact on the people there, but also the trickle down effects,” Mills said.

The speakers ended by saying they encourage everyone to keep these conversations going and to keep an eye on how things play out for Ukraine. They also shared that they would be open to having more of these roundtables in the future.