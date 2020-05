WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State University’s student-run newspaper, The Wichitan is reporting a man who drowned at Turner Falls was an MSU graduate.

The paper is reporting Naga Moturu, 26, drowned Sunday, May 10.

Moturu’s sister is now raising money to send him back to India and to their mother.

You can donate to the GoFundMe account here.