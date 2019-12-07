MSU graduates create a new tradition within senior campus walk

This class began a new tradition of rubbing a horse statues nose. It’s one of four mustangs that stand tall outside of Centennial Hall representing the journey a college student faces to get to the other side, which for some graduates means finding the career they’ve dreamed of having.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — ‘Tis the season of holiday celebrations, but for 500 Midwestern State University students, it’s also a season of change as their college careers come to a close.

Before they walk the stage next weekend, the graduates walked the campus symbolizing their final days as MSU students.

For many graduates, it’s a strange, but good feeling.

“It’s a little unbelievable and at the same time, so real,” MSU graduating business student Hanna Gebel said.

MSU graduates took their final steps as students with the traditional senior campus walk.

“No more late nights at the library, no more stressing while driving to school,” MSU graduating business student Abigail Kimbrel said.

This class began a new tradition of rubbing a horse statues nose.

It’s one of four mustangs that stand tall outside of Centennial Hall representing the journey a college student faces to get to the other side, which for some graduates means finding the career they’ve dreamed of having.

Nursing major Natalie Cochran for example, secured her job as a labor and delivery nurse Friday after being turned down a few times before.

“I was like ‘oh no what am I going to do’ cause everybody else seemed to have a job already but then this opportunity came up and it felt like it was right and it felt like the door was just opened for it,” Cochran said.

The White House reports $226,000 jobs were added as the unemployment rate dropped to its lowest in 50 years.

With these stats in her favor, Kimbrel is hoping her current internship leads to a full-time job.

“I never realized how it would progress for me, so I started in the summer and I asked the advisor ‘hey can I do it again this Fall’,” Kimbrel said.

Internships can lead to careers, but if you still feel defeated during the job search Cochran said from experience to hang in there.

“You’ll find it, and you’ll find the right one if they say no there’s a reason, so you’ll find it,” Cochran said.

These graduates still have to take finals before walking the stage at Ka

Yeager Coliseum Saturday, Dec. 14 with commencement beginning at 10 a.m.

There are numerous services graduates and others looking for a job can utilize.

