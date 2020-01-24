Students across Texas gathered for inaugural MSU Texas physics conference

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Dozens of students across Texas gathered at Midwestern State University for its inaugural physics conference Friday morning giving students to chance to show off presentations involving non-linear science.

Presentations were made by MSU undergraduate students as well as students from Rice, Texas A&M and the University of North Texas.

Founder Randal Hallford said it’s important to keep younger generations interested in physics.

“We come from different backgrounds but we solve the same problems and when students learn to observe by observation and how to cooperate intellectually then their future becomes easier to acquire,” Hallford said.

Even though this is the first conference they are holding, they said they are hopeful that it will grow in numbers in the future