WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As graduation day gets closer, Midwestern State University is showcasing the artwork from six of its graduating students.

The culmination of collegiate artwork by graduating MSU art students is on display in the Juanita Harvey Art Gallery in the Fain Fine Arts building.

Professor of Art and Gallery Director Steve Hilton wanted to share his pride and happiness in his students’ artwork.

“Our students do such a great job,” Hilton said. “The work they have culminated their career with is always the best of their work.”

One of the graduating MSU students, Jayce Downing, has her artwork “Book Marked” on display, and it presents her art of redesigning book covers based on the audience and genre of the book.

Robert Mackey’s show “The Boy” is a series of different montages that have no end or progress.

When asked what’s next after graduation, they had this to say:

“I’m not planning on going to grad school right away because, as a first-generation student, just graduating college is a big accomplishment itself,” Downing said. “I’ll see if it takes me there, but I just want to see what the world has for me first.”

“I plan on making a lot more short films over the next few years and hopefully get inside a really good grad school that can help me learn and hone my skills,” Mackey said.

The senior exhibitions include the mediums of painting, photography, mixed media and graphic design.

The exhibition will be on display through May 19th from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.