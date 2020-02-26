MSU hosts final community conversation about possible TTU alliance

WICHITA FALLS (KFDXKJTL) — Members of the MSU community were able to ask questions and express their concerns about the potential alliance with MSU and the Texas Tech University System late Wednesday afternoon.

The meeting was hosted by the board of regents and was open to the community, alumni, and parents. The community conversation took place at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art. The board of regents is set to meet again in May, and they will look at the feedback and discuss options going forward.