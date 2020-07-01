MSU implements mandatory mask policy on campus

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On Wednesday Midwestern State University introduced a new mandatory face mask policy in preparation for the in-person fall 2020 semester.

All students, faculty and staff will be required to wear a mask in all campus buildings beginning July 6, 2020.

Exceptions to the face mask policy are as follows, faculty and staff in private offices, in classrooms where a physical distance of at least 10 feet between the instructor and students can be maintained and students in their private residence hall room or when eating or drinking.

Patrons of the Redwine Student Wellness Center will continue to follow protocol as defined by the guidance set forth from the Governor for reopening gyms.



“It is important that we all do our part, not only for ourselves, our friends, and our families, but also for our more vulnerable classmates, faculty, and staff,” Dr. Suzanne Shipley MSU Texas President said. “A safe campus environment can be achieved and maintained only by working together. Thank you for your attention to and support of this important measure.”

Face mask policy: https://msutexas.edu/…/msu-texas-facial-covering-requiremen…