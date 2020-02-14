MSU invited to become part of Texas Tech institution

1  of  3
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Friday morning officials announced to its campus community that MSU Texas has received an invitation to consider becoming the fifth university in the Texas Tech University System.

MSU has received a formal invitation from the Chair of the Board of Regents and the Chancellor of the Texas Tech University System to consider becoming the fifth university in their system.

In the next two months, MSU will gather with students, faculty and staff, community leaders and alumni to engage in dialogue about the advantages and disadvantages of such membership to provide advice and guidance to the MSU Board of Regents.

MSU is holding a press conference at 11 a.m. Friday to discuss future plans.

A document addressing many questions that may arise from this discussion can be found below:

MSU Texas – Texas Tech University System Q&ADownload

This is a developing story stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.

