WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Midwestern State University is hosting a Sikes Lake cleanup on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

MSU is asking for volunteers to help come out and clean Sikes Lake with the intent to keep Texas beautiful. The event will be sponsored by the Rolling Plains Chapter, Texas Master Naturalist, American National Bank & Trust, and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

MSU will provide free snacks and drinks for everyone who comes out to clean up the lake. Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. on the east side of Sikes Lake.