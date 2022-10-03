WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Many of the candidates running for seats in the upcoming November election have much to consider following a candidate forum Monday evening, with folks turning out in large numbers to hear from the many names on the upcoming ballot.

“I was so amazed that it was such a full house tonight. People are really paying attention to the 2022 elections and they had great questions. I love the involvement,” candidate for U.S. Representative District 13 Kathleen Brown said.

Candidates running for House Representative spots, WFISD School Board, and county judge positions were all in attendance, hoping to get their voices heard and trying to connect with voters.

Some main areas of concern were the county and school board budgets, both of which are focus areas for these candidates, and a reason why organizers like the League of Women Voters and Midwestern State came together to make the event happen.

“It is important to bring local officials and giving that opportunity for the public, as well as, MSU students to come here and get their questions answered by local candidates,” MSU Texas Student Government Vice President Eric Queller said.

All in all, these forums are a great way to really get to know the people who want your support, come November.

“At some point, you’ve got to realize people who are running for an office aren’t just running for an office, they’re basically asking you to run big portions of your life so you really need to pay attention,” Brown said.

“I think this is such an important election. We need everyone to turn out to vote. Early voting is October 24 and the general election is November 8. I would love your support,” WFISD School Board At Large candidate Sandy Camp said.

Support that’ll start the change you want to see in Wichita County and beyond.

Not all candidates were in attendance.

A list of all candidates can be found below: