MSU loans ventilators to URH as respiratory care seniors plea to help fight COVID-19

While two new ventilators get put to use, seniors in the program are now wondering how they can gain awareness and put their skills to use too.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — MSU students are adjusting to lessons through their computers instead of hands-on education, including respiratory care students who’ve utilized state of the art equipment at Centennial Hall.

During online courses, faculty there are not letting those tools go to waste.

United Regional has a partnership with MSU and Respiratory Care program chair Jennifer Anderson said they wanted to return the favor by loaning two new ventilators to the hospital.

While two new ventilators get put to use, seniors in the program are now wondering how they can gain awareness and put their skills to use too.

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected how MSU conducts classes, also pushing licensing exams back for respiratory care seniors like Tanairi Mai.

“Where do we go from here as students, we are in limbo, we’re wanting to get out there and help but essentially at this point we are just sitting when we could be doing more,” Mai said.

Mai works as a respiratory extern at Dallas Children’s Hospital right now, but soon her chance to work as a student will come to a halt.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott waived a law allowing temporary permit extension to practice for graduate nurses who haven’t taken the licensing exam and now Mai and Anderson are pushing for Abbott to do the same for respiratory care graduates.

“They are eager to get out in the workforce and just jump into the frontlines,” Anderson said.

“They are the experts and understand how to treat these patients with coronavirus.”

“You can make all the ventilators you want, but unless you have the people that have the knowledge to run them, they’re kind of useless at that point,” Mai.

Mai and her fellow graduating classmates have spent the past two years learning how to use these ventilators.

“The works of it, inside and out, how they function, how they run, and how they will benefit the patient and how to troubleshoot them essentially,” Mai said.

The same ventilators that the school has now loaned to United Regional in case there’s a surge of patients.

“It was a great opportunity for us to give back,” Anderson said. “I was thinking these ventilators, these life-saving machines are sitting here idle, so it would be great to offer these to United Regional.”

United Regional breathing a sigh of relief with this extra equipment as MSU graduates hope they can take what they’ve learned and help patients breathe in this time of crisis.

Anderson, Mai and other students have reached out to Abbott through a number of outlets.

While MSU’s Respiratory Care program loaned the ventilators, they also donated N95 masks, surgical masks, isolation gowns and bacterial filters.