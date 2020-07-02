MSU looks forward to welcoming students back in fall

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Midwestern State University have outlined an official plan for students to return to campus while keeping students and faculty safe in the fall semester.

In the MSU Texas Return to Campus Plan officials outlined information regarding students returning to campus in the fall semester. “At Midwestern State University, our top priority is the health, safety, and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff. “

“With your safety in mind, we are unveiling our MSU Texas Return to Campus Plan – a comprehensive plan that includes new procedures designed to help protect you and those you love. There will be enhanced sanitization efforts, resources for health screenings, workplace and classroom wellness guidance, and social distancing protocols. With the addition of these new procedures, along with attention to personal hygiene, proper social distancing, and self-care, we can all do our part to protect our campus community.”

In a video addressing the MSU Texas Return to Campus Plan President Dr. Suzanne Shipley also addressed the importance of social distancing and wearing a mask while on campus.