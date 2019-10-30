MSU Matters: Artist’s exhibit ‘On the Verge’ at WFMA

An art exhibit at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art is forcing its audience to be aware of the marks they make in life.

In our inaugural edition of MSU Matters, we will dive into the “On the Verge” showcases three-dimensional ceramic pieces on a scale we probably haven’t seen before.

A new art exhibit at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at Midwestern State University by internationally known artist Matt Wedel is raising a lot of questions.

“This is kind of a newer version or exploration of the paint or the color of the clay as pigment, kinda sculpting with pigment,” Wedel said. “They kind of encompass a series of pieces under the title of Flower Trees.”

Wedel uses ceramics in a playful, and to some, an odd way and said he treats the ceramic material like paint in this “On the Verge” exhibition.

“Over the past 15 years, I’ve been working through different ways of representing landscape in a sculptural framework,” Wedel said.

His interest in art began from his love of painting and the history of painting but his interest in ceramics grew since his father was a potter. Wedel’s art allows for curiosity and celebration of material.

“When Matt sticks his hand in the clay and pulls it out or moves it around it makes me think about the gestures that I make everyday metaphorically,” Wichita Falls Museum of Art at Midwestern State University Director Tracee Robertson said.

“A lot of my work is about asking questions of material and each piece being a question so like what if and not having a hesitation of action,” Wedel said.

“On the Verge” showcases how landscapes are represented in painting and now MSU students and the rest of Texoma can see it for themselves.

“For me just presenting ceramics at this scale often disrupts the ordinary associations to the material which I think is pretty exciting,” Wedel said.

“This might be a really unique opportunity to see ceramic art like you’ve never seen before,” Robertson said.

Wedel hopes those who see his pieces see his exploration of mark-making and the enrichment of color through his material.

On the Verge showcases two stoneware pieces and a series of porcelain works.

The exhibit will be up until February 2019, find details here.