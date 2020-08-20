MSU Moffett Library holds open house after recent renovations

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — MSU Texas officially starts schools on Saturday, but most classes begin Monday morning, and when students return the campus, officials hope they will check out the new and improved library.

MSU Texas officials held an open house at the Moffet Library, which has a collection of books, paintings and artifacts dating back centuries. Plus with upgrades comes more space for students.

“They added these rooms in the middle so these now study rooms with smartboards and updated technology in those, also the atrium they extended the windows and just made that a better place for events and just more inviting,” MSU Librarian Courtney Bates Said.

Because of COVID-19, the library is not open to the public just yet, and to get into the building, you must have a student ID.