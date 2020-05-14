MSU moves forward with Texas Tech membership consideration

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Midwestern State University Board of Regents approved Thursday morning to allow President Suzanne Shipley to begin creating a memorandum of understanding to join the Texas Tech University System.
The board will discuss it further at its August 6 meeting.
According to Director of Marketing and Public Information, Julie Gaynor, this is not a formal acceptance of the invitation, but rather the next process to inform the board in August.
In February, Midwestern State University received a formal invitation to consider becoming the fifth member of the Texas Tech University System.
Since then, the Board of Regents and President Suzanne Shipley have held virtual town halls and discussions with students, faculty, donors, and community members about the decision.
During Thursday’s meeting, regents discussed hearing positive feedback but talked about wanting to not change the university’s name.