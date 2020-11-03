MSU moves to virtual graduation for August and December Graduates

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to Midwestern State University President Suzanne Shipley, MSU will move forward with a virtual graduation for the August and December graduates.

In an email sent to MSU students, President Shipley cited the significant increase in COVID-19 cases and the increased danger of exposure through public events as the reason to move to a virtual commencement ceremony for the August and December graduates.

The ceremony is now scheduled to take place on December 21, 2020, with a commencement photo event being held on November 18.

