MSU officials approve extended partnership with United Regional

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Almost two years and $40 million later, the new Health Science and Human Services building at Midwestern State University is almost ready for students and many of the facility’s perks are thanks to an extended partnership with United Regional.

This fall, MSU students will be taking classes here in the new building where they will have the chance to experience a modern medical facility, and it’s happening because of an investment United Regional made to the university that could pay off for many years to come.

President and CEO of United Regional Phyllis Cowling is excited about the long-standing partnership with Midwestern State University following the approval of a 10-year corporate sponsorship agreement for the United Regional Interprofessional Education Suite in the new Centennial Hall.

“[The] best way I know to describe it, it combines the best of teamwork and technology and when you think about healthcare, it’s all about teamwork augmented by technology,” Cowling said.

“It is a partnership, an extended enhanced partnership in our simulation center,” MSU Academic Affairs Provost and Vice President James Johnston said.

The suite will have the capability to record learning sessions by cameras located in the ceiling. Recordings will then be used for debriefing students. It will also allow for the use of portable X-ray and respiratory equipment.

“It continues the Bridwell Regional simulation center partnership, it also establishes a scholarship for students in nursing, Radiological Sciences and Respiratory Care,” Johnston said.

The sponsorship contributes $400,000 to purchase additional simulation equipment, $50,000 for simulation center operations, and $50,000 for a health sciences scholarship that will rotate among nursing, Radiologic Sciences, and Respiratory Care.

“We’re very happy to partner with them and help provide some support in MSU’s endeavors,” Cowling said.

Those at MSU and United Regional believe this collaboration is essentially a win-win because it will give students the tools they need to meet the needs in the health-care industry.

University officials also hope this investment will help attract and retain students who want to work in the medical field.

The grand opening for the new Centennial Hall is Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m.