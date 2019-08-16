MSU officials expect enrollment increase with incoming class

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After setting a record for the largest entering class of first time, full-time students last year, Midwestern State University officials are projecting an even bigger class this year.

MSU officials are projecting to again see growth with its first time, full-time students for the fall of 2019 from anywhere between 940 students and 990 students. Incoming freshmen Kayla Le is a mass communication major and she said she chose MSU to stay home.

“It’s a lot easier to commute from home instead of driving from two hours to get home and it’s a lot easier to be with family rather than just being so far away,” Le said. “Also, because financially it’s a public liberal arts school so it’s a lot easier with money.”

Abby Jones is also an incoming freshmen and mass communication major.

“I really love this town, and I really love our school,” Jones said. “I want to see it all grow. Knowing that we are part of one of the largest classes means that it is growing and we get to be a part of that, an influential part of that.”

The rise in students for the incoming class is also being noticed by Vice President for Student Affairs Keith Lamb with the housing occupancy rates.

“We expect to be between 94 and 95 percent occupied which is a steady increase,” Lamb said. “We’ve been increasing by about three percent per year for the last several years.”

Choosing where you will spend the next four years of your life can come with concerns.

“I was a little concerned that I’m from Wichita Falls so I wouldn’t really like get the whole college experience but I’ve already got plugged in with students that already go to MSU and some of the incoming freshmen and I’m already feeling welcomed,” incoming freshmen Ashli Roberts said.

With MSU hitting record highs, the hope is that it won’t stop there and the university will continue to grow. Move-in day for MSU students is this Saturday before weekday classes start on Aug. 26, 2019.