MSU officials focused on completing campus updates

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With extensive renovations to Moffett Library complete, Midwestern State University officials are now focusing on other projects on campus.

Associate Vice President of Facility Services Kyle Owen said time is being spent looking ahead to future renovations on the Daniels Building.

Owen said a lot of the school’s funding for projects like renovations comes from the state, so financial set backs caused by COVID-19 could be a potential problem.

While Owen is hopeful, he is not optimistic they will receive funding in the next legislative session.

“If the price of oil is tanked then it will be difficult for the legislator to provide funds for tuition revenue bonds,” Owen said.

Owen said, however, that positives did come from the coronavirus as they were able to start and finish some projects sooner.