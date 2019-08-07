MSU officials hire new CEO of Memorial Hermann Health System

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State University officials hire distinguished alumnus as new Memorial Hermann Health System CEO.

According to a Texas Medical Center, David Callender will begin the position on Sept. 1

Callender graduated from MSU in 1980 and is a head and neck surgeon from Wichita Falls and served as president of of the University of Texas Medical Branch since 2007.

Callender will take over from Charles “Chuck” Stokes who has been the president and CEO since June 2017.

Callender received his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, where he also completed his residency. He finished an oncology fellowship at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, received an MBA at the University of Houston and is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons. Callender served as UCLA Health’s associate vice chancellor and CEO from 2004 to 2007. He previously served in several leadership roles during more than 20 years with MD Anderson. He culminated his tenure there as executive vice president and chief operating officer.