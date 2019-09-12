MSU officials host small business owner workshop for veterans

Wichita Falls (KFDX KJTL) — Starting a business can be tough for anyone, but there can be added pressure for our nation’s veterans.

That’s one of the reasons why officials at MSU hosted a training program just for future entrepreneurs who first served their country.

Veterans sign up to protect our freedom and folks with the Small Business Development Center at Midwestern State University feels it’s important to make sure those who serve from any era have the business skills and resources they need to grow.

“The workshop is actually an SBA workshop it is set for veterans military personnel and their children and what it truly is it gives a foundation to build on for any entrepreneur,” MSU business consultant Dan Leslie said.

From learning legal structure to developing a business plan—consultant Leslie said he believes it’s a great tool for any military personnel or veterans.

“With our own backyard having Sheppard we want to keep these folks here and the veterans and military personnel they definitely come with leadership skills sharp minds and a tenacity to get things done,” Leslie said.

Paul Pest is a veteran and owner of Texoma Laser. He’s been through the workshop and said it helped to guide him through the process.

“They help you with the financial planning and business planning having a business plan is a big deal especially when looking for finance,” Texoma Laser owner Paul Pest said.

Pest said he hopes others veterans will take advantage of the boots to business reboot in order to transition from the battlefield into the workforce.